Cottage Announces New Ob/Gyn Clinic

In a concerted effort to address Santa Barbara’s chronic shortage of Ob/Gyns, Cottage Health has announced the opening of its new Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic.

“We are excited to offer a new space where patients can receive expert medical care, fostering a healthier future for generations to come,” said clinic medical director, Dr. Lisa Lepine.

Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and with 30 years of experience, Lepine comes to Santa Barbara from Kona, Hawaii, where she worked for Kaiser Permanente. She has also served as a PeaceHealth relief physician, providing clinical care in Washington and Alaska.

Joining Lepine is Dr. Julia Ray, an obstetrician-gynecologist who focuses on reproductive care. Before joining Cottage, Ray, who is fluent in Spanish, practiced at a women’s center in Los Angeles.

The clinic ― which is located at 2416 Castillo Street, Suite A and is currently accepting new patients ― will offer a wide range of specialized services, from routine wellness exams and family planning to high-risk pregnancy and menopause care, Cottage said. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (805) 324-9400.

“Equipped with the latest medical technologies and modern amenities, the clinic is designed to ensure patient comfort, safety and privacy,” Cottage said. Additionally, “Each healthcare professional at the clinic is committed to empowering women with knowledge and support to make informed decisions about their health.”