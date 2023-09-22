Goleta Cyclist Killed by Ventura County–Owned Bus in Alleged Hit-and-Run

Oxnard Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking 64-Year-Old Man with His Bus in Ventura and Continuing on His Route

A 64-year-old Goleta man riding his bicycle in Ventura Thursday morning was struck and killed by a Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) bus driven by an Oxnard man now facing a felony hit-and-run charge, the Ventura Police Department said in a press release.

The cyclist, whose identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin, was riding on Telegraph near Joanne Avenue in Ventura around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday when the bus attempted to pass him, according to police. While driving past him, the bus clipped the bike’s handlebars and sent the cyclist to the ground, where he was run over by the bus’s rear wheels and suffered “major injuries to his lower body,” police said.

A passing motorist traveling behind the bus saw the collision and stopped to help the bicyclist. “The bus continued its route without stopping to render aid or exchange information,” police added.

The blue bus was identified as a VCTC vehicle by a witness, officials said, which then led to the identification of the driver, 33-year-old Edgar Landeros of Oxnard.

Landeros was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail but has since posted bail and been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on October 5.

Ventura Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Ventura Police Command Center at (805) 650-8010.