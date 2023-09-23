‘Conception’ Families Battle the U.S. for Evidence

The cause of the fire aboard the Conception is the subject of much speculation, but the surviving family members are in a battle with the U.S. government to lay their hands on what remains of the batteries and chargers widely thought to have caused the fire. Their experts need to examine them as time is running out to add the manufacturers to their lawsuit against the ship owners and others involved in the runaway fire, which killed 34 people in the bunkroom of the dive boat on Labor Day, 2019.

The ship owners only have about $2 million in insurance, said John Hillsman, an attorney representing one of the 32 plaintiffs, explaining why they seek to bring in the corporations that manufactured, designed, or marketed what the plaintiffs believe was defective electronic equipment. But the material has been held by the FBI or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) since writing their reports of investigation.

Under a confidential agreement, the ATF had provided the plaintiffs with reports and other evidence the agency had amassed. They assumed the ATF would produce the physical evidence as well, because it has routinely done that in other cases, according to the plaintiffs’ legal papers. Instead, the First Amended Complaint states, they received a blanket denial on August 31 as the Department of Justice’s final decision.

The plaintiffs came to learn that a debate had taken place between the DOJ, U.S. Coast Guard, and the NTSB on the origin of the fire. The nature of the debate is unknown, but the plaintiffs have sued the Coast Guard in a separate lawsuit for its inadequate inspections of the Conception. In the denial, the DOJ stated that the suit against the government was one reason it would not produce the requested evidence, the complaint alleges.

The complaint also notes the conflicting draft reports the ATF had produced before adopting its final report. One of them contains the assertion that the fire started in a trash can below the stairs outside the galley/salon on the main deck, a conclusion announced in the Los Angeles Times on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. The NTSB restated a number of things that could have caused the fire, including electrical systems, batteries, and smoking materials in the trash cans.

According to Hillsman, the night of September 2, 2019, was foggy and still; the presence of wind to blow the fire into the salon from a trash can on the deck, a condition the ATF allegedly recreated, was an unlikely scenario.

The NTSB’s final report was inconclusive as to any single cause of the fire. More affirmatively, the NTSB laid the blame on the lack of a roving night watch. Jerry Boylan, who captained the Conception for decades, is facing trial for seaman’s manslaughter in October. The plaintiffs contend the U.S. has no intention of using what is left of the batteries and chargers as evidence in the trial, but the government states Boylan’s criminal trial is another reason why it must withhold the evidence.

Hillsman bristled at the thought. “Look at the Deepwater Horizon,” he said. The government recovered material from the depths that was used in its criminal and civil cases, including a civil case brought by the Coast Guard against BP for environmental cleanup. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Hillsman said. “The Coast Guard was the civil litigant in that case, and we are in this case.”

Pushing the plaintiffs to file for a judge’s order compelling the U.S. attorneys to release the evidence is the statute of limitations. Hillsman explained that the statute, which expires sometime in 2024, would prevent them from adding the manufacturers as defendants if Boylan’s trial keeps getting set back, as it has at least twice. “If all our concerns are true, the Conception victims will lose their ability to sue the manufacturers of the batteries that they think caused the fire,” Hillsman said

The U.S. attorneys should answer the complaint this month and did not immediately return requests for comment.