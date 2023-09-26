ArchitecTours 2023 of AIA Santa Barbara Projects

An annual celebration of the art of architecture, this year’s American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara (AIASB) ArchitecTours takes place on Saturday, October 7, with self-guided behind-the-scenes looks at a wide variety of commercial and residential projects in communities near downtown Santa Barbara.

Projects on the tour include Salt Architecture Inc.’s Coastal Tree House, a significant rebuild of the existing home on a steep hillside overlooking the harbor; Anacapa Architecture’s Drift Hotel, the restoration of a historic structure on State Street; and RRM Design Group’s Gardens on Hope, an affordable senior housing project. Also on the tour are RRM Design Group’s Johnson Court, a transitional housing project for low-income veterans; Bildsten Architecture and Planning’s Mid-Century Modern, an indoor-outdoor residence near the beach; Tom Ochsner Architect’s Ocean View Hillside Ranch, an update of a 1970s residence designed to take advantage of scenic ocean views, as well as the addition of an ADU above the garage; DMHA Architecture + Interior Design and Henry Lenny Design Studio’s S.B. Biergarten, a revitalized industrial warehouse space in the Funk Zone; and Tom Ochsner Architect’s Seaside Cottage ADUs.

The tour, designed to showcase the depth of knowledge and expertise AIA architects have in urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, buildings materials, and historic renovation, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be followed by an after-party, 4-6 p.m. at AIA Santa Barbara (229 E. Victoria St.).

For tickets and more information, visit aiasb.com.