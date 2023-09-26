Assemblymember Hart Announces Central Coast Sidewalk Office Hours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, CA –Today Assemblymember Gregg Hart announced Sidewalk Office Hours in twelve communities across the Central Coast. The events will be held throughout the fall in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Vandenberg Village, Lompoc, Solvang, Montecito, Summerland, Nipomo, Santa Maria, and Buellton.

“These meetings foster important community connections and address topics of great significance to our region,” said Assemblymember Hart. “I enjoyed meeting with community members during my first Sidewalk Office Hours series in July, and I look forward to more conversations in the months ahead.”

Tuesday, October 3rd:

Montecito: 12:00 to 1:30 pm in front of the Montecito Branch Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd.

Summerland: 2:00 to 3:30 pm, Evans Ave. & Ortega Hill Rd.

Wednesday, October 4th:

Nipomo: 9:00 to 10:30 am, W. Tefft St. & Mary Ave.

Santa Maria: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm in front of Santa Maria City Hall, S. Broadway & E. Cook St.

Orcutt: 2:00 to 3:30 pm, E. Clark Ave. & S. Gray St.

Monday, October 30th:

Guadalupe: 8:00 to 9:30 am in front of Rancho de Guadalupe, 1005 Guadalupe St.

Wednesday, November 8th:

Goleta: 9:00 to 10:30 am in front of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Santa Barbara: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, N. Milpas St. & E. Ortega St.

Thursday, November 9:

Vandenberg Village: 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Vandenberg Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd.

Lompoc: 11:30 to 1:00 pm, H St. & Ocean Ave.

Solvang: 2:00 to 3:30 pm in front of the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Dr.

Buellton: 4:00 to 5:30 pm, Avenue of the Flags & CA-246.

More than 30 years ago, Asssemblymember Hart staffed former Asm. Jack O’Connell at his Sidewalk Office events all across the Central Coast. Assemblymember Hart is excited to bring this popular tradition back and looks forward to building relationships with constituents throughout the 37th District.