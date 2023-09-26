BHHSCP Charitable Foundation Appreciation Barbecue

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ local offices held a family BBQ event last month at Tucker’s Grove Park. The event was conceived as an appreciation party to recognize all of the agents who support The Charitable Foundation in an ongoing manner by donating directly from each commission they earn. New members were also introduced to the Charitable Foundation and how they can provide support.

Charitable Foundation committee member Joe Parker shared, “We had a blast at Tuckers Grove with a DJ, a photo booth, BBQ from the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, games, and raffle prizes.”

The Charitable Foundation is made up of five chapters from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Santa Barbara. Each chapter is run by its own local board of directors and funds causes in the local community. The Charitable Foundation was started twenty years ago and has awarded over $5 Million to local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment. To find out more, visit charitablefoundation.net

The group photo is of Charitable Foundation Santa Barbara board members left to right: Jody Neal, Deborah Samuel, Jo Ann Mermis, Joe Parker, Sharon Jordano and Lauren Dulcich.

