Nick Welsh gets on his high horse to defend the status quo on State Street, but his clichés can’t cut the mustard.

The council putting all their eggs in one basket is barking up the wrong tree, an empty promise to cross that bridge when they come to it, which drives me up a wall when it would be easy as pie to move full steam ahead, go the extra mile and hit pay dirt. If the shoe was on the other foot, they would jump on the bandwagon and kill two birds with one stone so we’d soon see the light at the end of the tunnel and make hay while the sun shines.

No guts no glory, in other words, and though I’m older than Methusaleh, I fear we’ll all pay through the nose when, quick as a bunny, council tries to reinvent the wheel and instead piles on the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Time is of the essence — we’re up to our ears in trouble and waiting for the other shoe to drop will prove anew that you can run but you can’t hide.