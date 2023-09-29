SCAPE Artist Come Together in Santa Barbara to Support County Trails Nonprofit

Once again “saving the environment, one painting at a time,” the SCAPE community of artists is back in action with a special sale to raise funds in support of trail access, maintenance, and restoration for the Santa Barbara County Trails Council.

“End of the Day at More Mesa” by Michele Janée | Credit: Courtesy

This special art exhibition, Trails, Parks, and Open Spaces, takes place on October 14-15 at the Music Academy and features an array of art that highlights Santa Barbara County trails, parks, open spaces, seascapes, plants, animals, and people. The show, juried by Richard Schloss, owner of Santa Barbara Fine Art, includes work by nationally known artists, as well as students, patrons, gallery owners, and others who support the arts and environmental sustainability.

SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment) was organized in 2002 by artists Marcia Burtt, Susan Belloni, and Camille Dellar. It is a diverse group of artists who are committed to raising money through their exhibitions to protect open spaces and increase public awareness of environmental and conservation issues. Some of the nonprofits SCAPE has fundraised for include: Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Naples Coalition, Environmental Defense Center, Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, UCSB’s Sedgwick Reserve, Coal Oil Point Reserve, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the Audubon Society. To date, SCAPE artists have donated more than a $250,000 to these organizations from the proceeds of their art sales.

Trails, Parks, and Open Spaces, takes place at the Music Academy (1070 Fairway Rd.). Hours are Saturday, October 14, from 1-7 p.m., with an artist awards reception from 5-6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with a live painting demonstration by Filiberto Lomeli from 12:30-1:30 p.m. —Leslie Dinaberg

For more information about the beneficiary, Santa Barbara County Trails Council, see sbtrails.org. For more information about SCAPE, see scape.wildapricot.org.