UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘Indecent’ Charts the History of an Incendiary Drama
Play is Deeply Rooted in Jewish Culture and Political Upheaval
Indecent, by Paula Vogel, chronicles the performance history of another play, God of Vengeance, by Sholem Asch. God of Vengeance, about a brothel owner trying to find a husband for his daughter (only to discover she fancies one of the working girls), was successful across Europe in the early 1900s — but viewed as obscene in the United States. Key players of the Broadway production were arrested and drawn into a lengthy legal battle. Spoiler alert, productions of God of Vengeance have been shut down throughout the play’s lifetime (as, too, have productions of Indecent).
In the wake of recent political upheaval on campus, this play, deeply rooted in Jewish culture, was proposed by UCSB students who were, says director Sara Rademacher, “living in Isla Vista when it had just been peppered with antisemitic posters.” While the play may be about the cultural experience of one group, the aim is for the audience to find within it the truths that apply to humanity on a global level. “The subject matter of prejudice and censorship are, unfortunately, ever-relevant,” Rademacher says. “Indecent is a tribute to the theatrical artform, illustrating how theater can address the deep humanity within each of the characters on stage, and uplift the common truths between the characters, the performers, and the audience.”
Indecent is staged with moments of spectacle, including singing, dancing, and a live band playing Klezmer music, the traditional folk sound of Eastern European Ashkenazis. “Decency,” says Rademacher, “is behavior that conforms to accepted standards of morality or respectability. But was the play banned for displaying behavior? Or was it banned for daring to show humans, as they are — whole, flawed, diverse? I’d argue the latter, and the play makes that case for itself.”
See Indecent at the Performing Arts Theatre at UCSB May 24–June 1. For more information see theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news/event/1053.
