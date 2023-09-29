News

Traffic Backed Up on Highway 101 Northbound at Montecito

Slow Lane Closed Due to Chunk of Missing Concrete

A big chunk of northbound Highway 101 broke apart in Montecito, backing up traffic this morning to Carpinteria. | Credit: Caltrans
By
Fri Sep 29, 2023 | 10:58am

A chunk of concrete the size of a Mini Cooper broke into pieces in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the San Ysidro on-ramp, making the right-hand lane impassable. The slow lane has been closed since about 6 a.m.

Crews are on scene filling the big hole with asphalt and waiting for it to cure. Traffic is currently backed up to Carpinteria. The estimated wait time to get into the fast lane and past the work location is more than one hour.

Commuters and travelers headed north on Highway 101 encountered a nearly two-hour, unplanned stoppage this morning at Carpinteria. | Photo Credit: Jackson Friedman
Fri Sep 29, 2023 | 20:49pm
