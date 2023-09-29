Traffic Backed Up on Highway 101 Northbound at Montecito

A chunk of concrete the size of a Mini Cooper broke into pieces in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the San Ysidro on-ramp, making the right-hand lane impassable. The slow lane has been closed since about 6 a.m.

Crews are on scene filling the big hole with asphalt and waiting for it to cure. Traffic is currently backed up to Carpinteria. The estimated wait time to get into the fast lane and past the work location is more than one hour.