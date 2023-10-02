Child and Adult Care Food Program Public Media Release Child Care Center – Nonpricing Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Unified School District announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s):

Early Years Children/Infant Center 700 E Anapamu St Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Franklin Children Center 1030 E Yanonali St Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Harding Pre School 1625 Robbins St Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Las Flores Pre School 236 W Haley St Santa Barbara, CA 93101 McKinley Pre School 350 Loma Alta Dr Santa Barbara, CA 93109

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/ sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

2. Fax: (833) 256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

For more information, contact: Matthew Dittman at 963-4338 ext. 6387

Page 1

California Department of Social Services

Child and Adult Care Food

Child and Adult Care Food Programs Branch

Program CACFP 06 (Rev. 05/2023)

Income Eligibility Scale

Effective from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Centers Free Scale:

Household size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly 1 $18,954 $1,580 $790 $729 $365 2 $25,636 $2,137 $1,069 $986 $493 3 $32,318 $2,694 $1,347 $1,243 $622 4 $39,000 $3,250 $1,625 $1,500 $750 5 $45,682 $3,807 $1,904 $1,757 $879 6 $52,364 $4,364 $2,182 $2,014 $1,007 7 $59,046 $4,921 $2,461 $2,271 $1,136 8 $65,728 $5,478 $2,739 $2,528 $1,264 For each additional family member, add $6,682 $557 $279 $257 $129

Centers Reduced Scale:

Household size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly 1 $26,973 $2,248 $1,124 $1,038 $519 2 $36,482 $3,041 $1,521 $1,404 $702 3 $45,991 $3,833 $1,917 $1,769 $885 4 $55,500 $4,625 $2,313 $2,135 $1,068 5 $65,009 $5,418 $2,709 $2,501 $1,251 6 $74,518 $6,210 $3,105 $2,867 $1,434 7 $84,027 $7,003 $3,502 $3,232 $1,616 8 $93,536 $7,795 $3,898 $3,598 $1,799 For each additional family member, add $9,509 $793 $397 $366 $183

A household of one means a child who is their sole support. Foster children are one-member households only if the welfare or the placement agency maintains legal responsibility for the child. Household is synonymous with family and means a group of related or unrelated individuals who are not residents of an institution or boarding house, but who are living as one economic unit sharing housing and all significant income and expenses.

This scale does not apply to households that receive Food Stamps (known as CalFresh in California), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWorks), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations. Those children are automatically eligible for free meal benefits.