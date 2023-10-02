Announcement

Child and Adult Care Food Program Public Media Release Child Care Center – Nonpricing Program

By Santa Barbara Unified School District
Mon Oct 02, 2023 | 9:06pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

 

Santa Barbara Unified School District announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food  Program (CACFP). The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following  location(s):  

Early Years Children/Infant Center    700 E Anapamu St    Santa Barbara, CA 93103  Franklin Children Center      1030 E Yanonali St    Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Harding Pre School         1625 Robbins St    Santa Barbara, CA 93101  Las Flores Pre School        236 W Haley St     Santa Barbara, CA 93101  McKinley Pre School        350 Loma Alta Dr    Santa Barbara, CA 93109 

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nondiscrimination Statement 

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights  regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color,  national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or  retaliation for prior civil rights activity.  

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with  disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g.,  Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or  local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and  TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.  

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA  Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/  sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by  writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address,  telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to  inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil  rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:  

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture  

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights  

1400 Independence Avenue, SW  

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or  

2. Fax: (833) 256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or  

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov 

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.  

For more information, contact: Matthew Dittman at 963-4338 ext. 6387 

Page 1  

California Department of Social Services 

Child and Adult Care Food 

Child and Adult Care Food Programs Branch 

Program CACFP 06 (Rev. 05/2023) 

Income Eligibility Scale 

Effective from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. 

Centers Free Scale: 

Household size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly
$18,954 $1,580 $790 $729 $365
$25,636 $2,137 $1,069 $986 $493
$32,318 $2,694 $1,347 $1,243 $622
$39,000 $3,250 $1,625 $1,500 $750
$45,682 $3,807 $1,904 $1,757 $879
$52,364 $4,364 $2,182 $2,014 $1,007
$59,046 $4,921 $2,461 $2,271 $1,136
$65,728 $5,478 $2,739 $2,528 $1,264
For each additional  family member, add $6,682 $557 $279 $257 $129

Centers Reduced Scale: 

Household size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly
$26,973 $2,248 $1,124 $1,038 $519
$36,482 $3,041 $1,521 $1,404 $702
$45,991 $3,833 $1,917 $1,769 $885
$55,500 $4,625 $2,313 $2,135 $1,068
$65,009 $5,418 $2,709 $2,501 $1,251
$74,518 $6,210 $3,105 $2,867 $1,434
$84,027 $7,003 $3,502 $3,232 $1,616
$93,536 $7,795 $3,898 $3,598 $1,799
For each additional  family member, add $9,509 $793 $397 $366 $183

A household of one means a child who is their sole support. Foster children are one-member  households only if the welfare or the placement agency maintains legal responsibility for the child.  Household is synonymous with family and means a group of related or unrelated individuals who are  not residents of an institution or boarding house, but who are living as one economic unit sharing  housing and all significant income and expenses.  

This scale does not apply to households that receive Food Stamps (known as CalFresh in California),  California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWorks), or Food Distribution Program on  Indian Reservations. Those children are automatically eligible for free meal benefits. 

Tue Oct 03, 2023 | 06:03am
https://www.independent.com/2023/10/02/child-and-adult-care-food-program-public-media-release-child-care-center-nonpricing-program/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.