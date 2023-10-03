Review | Goose at the Santa Barbara Bowl

On September 29 at 7 p.m., just as the sun set and warm light cascaded onto the trees surrounding the Santa Barbara Bowl, the band Goose took the stage. Wasting no time, they gave a short introduction followed by playful stage banter between two of the five bandmates. “Nice hat,” said Rick Mitarotonda to his bandmate to his left. “Nice shirt,” responded Peter Anspach. The crowd laughed, and with that, they began.

Credit: Carl Perry

Fully immersed in their instruments, the members appeared glued to their positions on stage with little movement for their three-hour set. In this musical powerhouse, there’s Trevor Weekz on bass, Jeff Arevalo on percussion, Peter Anspach on guitar, keyboard, and vocals, Rick Mitarotonda on guitar and vocals, and Ben Atkind on drums. Unsurprisingly, it was clear from the beginning that the group came with one sole purpose: To jam.

It’s almost impossible not to feel like you’ve stumbled upon a neighborhood concert right in your friend’s garage, and it’s all for the better. What sets them apart is their unassuming charm and a refreshing “go with the flow” approach to live performances. This ethos ensures an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experience for every attendee. The group started the night with the song “Sometimes I Feel Like A Ghost.” The sun was still shining when they began this song, but was long gone when they finished their multiple-minute-long jam session.

It’s not just about their studio albums — think Moon Cabin, Shenanigans Nite Club, and Dripfield — but also the electrifying essence captured in their live concert recordings. For those not in attendance, these live albums are a unique experience in themselves. Every concert brings forth a distinct rendition — a wild card, unpredictable and thrilling.

Because at the core of their live performances lies the art of “jamming.” It’s more than just a label; it’s their signature. This element of surprise has become a defining feature of a Goose show, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, eager for what’s next.

Their jamming sets not only extended the recorded version of their tracks but were also improvisational. A song may start out predictable, but you never really know where it’s going to go or for that matter, when it’s going to end.

An occasional “Let me hear you Santa Barbara,” and “Thank you, Santa Barbara,” was exclaimed but not much else. Clearly, the band focused solely on the music and sharing their passion with the audience, perhaps not wanting to say much so their fans could fully immerse themselves in the experience. Adding to the ethereal atmosphere, bright lights beamed in all directions and colors through clouds of smoke. This was my first time seeing a jam band live, and I have to say it’s quite a unique show. It’s hard to place their unique sound in just one category. The band explores sounds from funk, folk, and rock.

They graced the audience with fan favorites like “So Ready” and “Everything Must Go.” Fans of Goose will know that while it may sound like the audience is “booing” the band in between sets, they’re actually just saying “Goose” and extending the sound of the “o.” The band addresses this playfully in their Instagram bio which reads, “They’re saying Goose.”

Credit: Carl Perry

While new — they formed in 2014 — they’ve garnered quite a supportive fanbase. Fans showed up to the bowl decked out in Goose merch. And, while well-known for their spontaneous live performances, the group has also proved their abilities in the studio. Their most recent album, Dripfield, released in June 2022, establishes the band’s creativity inside the studio just as much as out.

But it’s their live performances where they can go all out. The group surprised the audience with two covers. They sang a cover of “That’s Just The Way It Is” by Bruce Hornsby, adding their unique twist to it with, you guessed it, an extended jam solo. They also sang a cover of “The Killing Moon” by Echo & The Bunnymen.

They took a short break a little over halfway through their performance. And when they returned, a full moon floated just over the Bowl, so round and bright it seemed a part of the set. As it shined, the band sang some very fitting lyrics from their song “Everything Must Go.” They sang, “This is love. Sweet signal from above.”

After leaving the stage toward the end, they quickly came back for one more song. They closed out the night with “Hot Tea,” from their album Dripfield, in which the band sings, “Hot tea in the kitchen, honey on your spoon, been chasing satellites since we landed on the moon.” And they extended this song with an extremely long jamming session that ended just a minute before the Santa Barbara Bowl curfew at 10 p.m.

By then, the moon had moved and shined brighter than ever. Only after the band finished did most people seem to notice it.