Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s Wild Night Out

Creatures of The Night Come Out to Play at Annual Fundraiser for Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation

If there are two things the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network knows how to do well, it’s take care of wild animals and throw a wild party.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Wildlife Care Network hosted a fundraising gala underneath the setting sun, and many creatures of the night came out to play. Funds raised will support the rescue and rehabilitation of various animals assisted by the Wildlife Care Network each year.

Credit: Isaac Hernández

The theme of their Wild Night Out this year was “nocturnal” and people were over the moon, dressing as nocturnal animals such as raccoons, owls, and cats, or embracing the night’s essence with twinkling lights and dark hues.

The Santa Barbara Club was decorated with cardboard cutouts and tapestries of wild animals, strings of light dangling from the trees, and light-up cat ears around every corner. Guests were entertained with dazzling performances by dance group La Boheme and hoop dancer Katelyn Carano, to the tunes of DJ Joey Souza.

Tarot readings took place inside, adjacent to a lounging area overflowing with the magnetic draw of John Enrico Douglas’s live piano performance, and outside, guests could have their faces painted to enhance their nocturnal appearance. But the night was not all about socializing while drinking Howl-Tinis and Tequila Moonrises.

The nonprofit wildlife rescue cares for as many as 300 to 400 orphaned or injured animals at one time, incurring significant costs for care items including food and medicine. Donors contributed $5,000 for one month of carnivore food, $500 for baby animal formula, and $1,000 to feed the high number of ducklings they care for every year (their most numerous patients).

Animal releases were arguably the cutest auction items of the night. Attendees bid on the chance to accompany Wildlife Care Network staff to release a rehabilitated hummingbird, owl, and a special gray fox, a rare resident of the wildlife rescue facility. The opportunity to release the gray fox prompted a bidding war between friends that resulted in a $20,000 donation for a shared experience.

Ariana Katovich, the executive director, began her rescue journey with a crow at UC Santa Barbara. She choked up asking for support on the club’s outdoor stage decorated with a big plush snake and glowing lights, expressing gratitude for the ability to give 24/7 care to animals like the rehabilitated gray fox, which she called a reflection of their success.