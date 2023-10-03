State Street Ballet Honors Cofounder Rodney Gustafson

An elegant evening featuring Mendeleyev, dance vignettes, and tasty delicacies, the State Street Ballet Honors Gala on September 23 celebrated founding artistic director Rodney Gustafson, the visionary force behind the ballet company and a well-regarded member of the Southern California ballet community. The atmosphere effused warmth and enthusiasm as the dance community and its patrons came together to toast Gustafson, who has sculpted the ballet landscape for nearly three decades.

New leadership team: Cecily MacDougall (left) and Megan Philipp with State Street Ballet Founding Director Rodney Gustafson | Credit: Courtesy

The evening was peppered with performances by State Street Ballet dancers, including an excerpt of the upcoming Giselle production that will take place at The Granada Theatre in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Symphony as well as works by Cecily MacDougall, who will take the reins from Gustafson as executive director in January 2024.

These vignettes highlight the collaborative and dynamic nature of the company under the bi-coastal artistic direction of Gustafson and William Soleau, who have brought State Street Ballet international acclaim due to their approach to new and innovative artistic opportunities that serve a broad audience. Under his direction, State Street Ballet has performed all over the world, with the company’s recent tour to Japan a shining example of that artistic and directorial brilliance.

Heartfelt speeches by Megan Philipp, who took the helm of the artistic direction of the company this fall, and MacDougall underscored Gustafson’s dedication, innovation, and profound impact on dancers and audiences alike. The gala also served as a poignant passing of the torch, presenting Philipp and MacDougall as the new leadership team who will carry on Gustafson’s legacy and continue to push State Street Ballet toward greater excellence.

The gala, also in celebration of the Gail Towbes Center for Dance, honored Towbes’s legacy and contributions to the fabric of the Santa Barbara arts scene, of which State Street Ballet plays a central part. The end of the evening held hope for the future of the company, led by Philipp and MacDougall.

The gala was a fitting tribute to a visionary whose passion has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who have been touched by State Street Ballet, one of the gems of the Santa Barbara arts and cultures scene.