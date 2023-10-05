Authorities Release Name of Santa Barbara Woman Who Fell to Her Death from Douglas Family Preserve

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the woman who fell to her death from a cliff at the Douglas Family Preserve on Tuesday evening.

The woman reportedly fell from the cliff onto Hendry’s Beach, where she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick announced that the victim was 57-year-old Santa Barbara woman Micki Tara Hegewald.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation, though authorities do not believe her death to be suspicious.