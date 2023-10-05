Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Move to a Solo-Executive Structure, Combining Artistic and Administrative Roles

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA…October 2, 2023 — Ensemble Theatre Company’s (ETC) Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Board’s planning committee, announced today that it is changing its operating structure to a single executive leader. The reorganization, which involves the highest leadership level within ETC, will merge the artistic and administrative functions under the purview of a single executive director. The Board also confirmed Scott DeVine will remain in the role of executive director, a position he assumed in June 2023 following the departure of the company’s artistic director, Jonathon Fox.

“Scott has been an incredible addition to the ETC family and has assumed the sole leadership function of the company for several months, including being responsible for the programming of an incredible anniversary season, which launches this week with the opening of The Thanksgiving Play,” said Bob Turbin, president of the ETC Board of Directors. “Since Scott joined ETC, he has helped us achieve several key advances in our administrative operations, and he has a talent and distinct vision for ETC’s artistic future. This has already translated to a remarkable 15% growth in subscribers over last year, which is an early indicator of the impact we expect Scott will have across ETC and the Santa Barbara community. We look forward to working with Scott as he continues his leadership in both the management and artistic direction of the company.”

As executive director, DeVine, who joined ETC in April 2022, will be a close partner with the Board of Directors in setting and leading the strategic direction of ETC, which includes the shape and direction of the company’s artistic vision for future seasons.

“Having worked closely with ETC’s Board and members of the Santa Barbara community, I recognize how very special this organization and region are to the artistic community,” DeVine said. “The ETC staff, crew and creative personnel are the best in the industry and work tirelessly to bring high-quality professional theatrical productions to The New Vic stage. It is an honor to lead such a talented group of committed theater makers, and I look forward to bringing performances that provoke conversations and ignite your imagination.”

DeVine has nearly 30 years of experience in the field of performance art. Prior to joining ETC, he was most recently with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he led the finances and operations for more than a decade as the organization’s general manager and CFO. He has also worked with renowned performance groups including the San Francisco Girls Chorus and Akron Symphony Orchestra (Akron, Ohio). DeVine also brings presenting experience from his time at the Gallo Center for the Arts (Modesto, Calif.) and held positions of ascending seniority for The Performing Arts Center (Purchase, N.Y.), culminating as the organization’s interim executive director.

Mr. DeVine has an extensive background in theatre, music, and arts administration, having played several musical instruments. He attained a Master’s degree from Akron University in Arts Management and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science with minors in History and Theater.

For more information about Ensemble Theatre Company and to stay updated on upcoming performances and events, please visit www.etcsb.org.



ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY is Santa Barbara’s sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. In its inception in 1978, ETC was the Ensemble Theatre Project and called Trinity Episcopal Church its home. As its popularity grew, ETC moved to the historic 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, a more traditional theatrical setting that hosted its productions for a quarter of a century and still provides rehearsal space today. Set on becoming a cultural-programming cornerstone in Santa Barbara, ETC undertook the $12.6 million purchase and renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, leading to the reimagined 300-seat New Vic Theatre that serves as its resident stage and hosts other artists representing dance, music, film, and lectures. ETC’s success has been built upon its tremendous stability with only four executive leaders: Joseph Hanreddy (1978-1985), Robert Grande Weiss (1985-2006), Jonathon Fox (2006-2023) and Scott DeVine (2023- ). In addition, the company benefited from the contributions made by Jill Seltzer (2016-2021), who served as managing director, a role DeVine assumed when joining in 2022.