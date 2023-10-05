Letters

History of Lemons

By David Nelley, S.B.
Thu Oct 05, 2023 | 4:00pm

It was interesting and fun to read about the history of past fruit labels in the Goleta Lemon Festival issue. There is a small but mighty fresh fruit business community here in Santa Barbara.

As an exporter of California fresh fruit to the world’s markets, this article moved me to contact Chris Diaz from the Fillmore-Piru citrus packers association (https://fillmorepirucitrus.com) who, after visiting the festival, is working to revive some of the old Goleta labels.

Good work, maybe the Goleta or Schooner brand will ride again!

Fri Oct 06, 2023 | 00:03am
