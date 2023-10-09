Creek Week Art Contest Winners Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual Creek Week Art Contest. More than 60 people filled the Goleta Valley Library’s multipurpose room last night, September 27, for an art reception held to recognize the participants and reveal the winning artwork. This year’s theme “Goleta the Goodland, Thriving Habitats” inspired 59 artists this year to create pieces of art highlighting our creeks, watersheds, and ocean. The record number of submissions included a wide array of different mediums including paint, watercolor, photography, collages, mixed media, yarn, and more.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte had the impossible job of selecting the winners. She said, “I am wowed by the incredible talent that we have here in Goleta. These colorful and creative artworks highlight how fortunate we are to live in such a beautiful place! I look forward to seeing even more participants at next year’s Creek Week Art Contest here at the Goleta Valley Library.”

The judging was based on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.

Here are the 2023 Creek Week Art Contest Winners:

Children (6th grade and below)

• 1st Place – Aishani Mishra

• 2nd Place – Zoe Mac Donald

• 3rd Place – Grace Johnsen

• Honorable Mention – Siena Vanella

Teens (7th -12th grade)

• 1st Place – Wylder Gordon

• 2nd Place – Ava Zhang

• 3rd Place – Rudy Gloo

Adults (18+)

• 1st Place – Heather Frazier

• 2nd Place – Jana Brody

• 3rd Place – Paulette Ley

• Honorable Mention – Merlie Samonte

Thank you to everyone who participated.

We encourage you to go check out the art for yourself and vote on the new category added this year, the People’s Choice Award. Voting is open through Sunday, October 1, 2023. The winner will be announced on Monday.

The Goleta Valley Library at 500 N. Fairview Avenue is open Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.