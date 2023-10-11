Santa Barbara Takes Part in Nationwide ‘Out of Darkness’ Rally and Community Walk on Saturday

Santa Barbarans looking to expand options for those considering suicide will rally this Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m., at Goleta Beach for an “Out of the Darkness” rally and community walk. Those attending will hear from suicide survivors, their family members, advocates, and a few singers.

Suicide, according to one of the march organizers, affects one out of every five families. Saturday’s event is one of thousands like it taking place throughout the United States.

Statistics for the number of suicides this year in Santa Barbara remain sketchy, but last year, the county coroner reported 51 individuals had intentionally taken their lives. In 2015, it was 73. In the years between, the numbers have fluctuated.