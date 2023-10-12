Artists Capture Images of Parks, Trails, and Open Spaces

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

This summer, artists with the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) set their eyes on painting landscapes that capture the beauty of the parks, trails, and open spaces in Santa Barbara County. Over 140 paintings will be displayed at the Music Academy in Montecito on October 14 and 15. Admission to the exhibition and sale is free and open to the public. The juried art exhibit includes local artists’ work using various media to paint inspiring landscapes, seascapes, flora, and fauna.

“We are thrilled to present this timely and important exhibition,” said Karen Glancy, Exhibit Chair for SCAPE. “Art can raise awareness of critical environmental issues and inspire us to take action. We hope that visitors to the exhibition will be moved by the artists’ work and leave with a renewed commitment to protecting the environment.”

The event will be open on Saturday, October 14, from 1 to 7 p.m. with an awards reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The art show and sale will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit is held at the Music Academy, 1071 Fairway Road, Montecito, California (follow the signs). Half of the proceeds support non-profit organizations. Beneficiaries include the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, Los Padres Forest Association, and SCAPE.

The exhibit, juried by acclaimed artist Richard Schloss, will honor several artists with awards. Recognizing the exhibit’s focus on parks, trails, and open spaces, the Trails Council’s arts committee will choose one painting that best exemplifies its mission.

“This is a really exciting collaboration between artists and non-profits,” said Mark Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Trails Council. “Each painting purchased and hung on a wall will inspire appreciation for parks, trails, and open spaces and help fund sustainable trail construction.”

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Trails Council is to protect public trail access, build and maintain safe and sustainable trails, and promote public engagement in land stewardship and trail use for all types of outdoor recreation. For more information, visit https://sbtrails.org/

The Los Padres Forest Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for the Los Padres National Forest, ensuring it thrives and remains safe and open for the people to use and enjoy. For more information, visit https://lpforest.org/The Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) is a non-profit organization committed to protecting the environment while promoting camaraderie and artistic growth for the members while providing art show events to show and sell the members’ art and to have them donate a portion of their sales to a selected environmental organization. For more information, visit https://scape.wildapricot.org/