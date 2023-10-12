MOXI@Night Raises Funds for Outreach Programs

On September 30, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, held its annual bash at the museum, this year with an experiential Celebration of Sound + Light theme. The event raised funds for MOXI’s outreach programs, which further its mission of igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

Sponsors and their guests once again enthusiastically enjoyed this annual fundraising celebration. The event sold out at the sponsorship level, so individual tickets weren’t even offered, and the event netted more than $240,000.

The evening began with a spirited reception on the second floor of the museum, with disco balls and lively music provided by Lilia Valerie on electric violin. The party then moved to the rooftop for dinner, with Brasscals band ushering the 200 guests upstairs and playing through the first course. Then the duet of Allison Allport on harp and Lara Wickes on theremin entertained guests on a raised stage with a stunning mountain backdrop.

President/CEO Robin Gose welcomed guests and expressed gratitude to donors for their support in providing equitable access to play-based learning experiences. She noted the importance of these experiences to a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive development. Andrew Firestone, a founding boardmember of MOXI, led an inspiring and entertaining auction and paddle raise, which was followed by dancing to a silent disco and sitar lounge music by Ronobir Lahiri.

MOXI’s programming includes school field trips, with nearly 9,000 students from L.A. County to Santa Maria visiting last year and more than half of these getting a free or reduced rate. MOXI is in its second year of after-school programming, which this year involves about 175 students in a six-session program at three elementary schools. Staff facilitates open-ended design challenges through play-based activities, and the program culminates with a visit to MOXI.

To help ensure cost isn’t a barrier to visiting the museum, MOXI participates in the Museum for All Program, offering admission for $1 to any CalFresh recipient. By working with partner organizations and advertising, MOXI last year drew in 5,300 visitors under this program. Additionally, MOXI provides partner memberships to several nonprofits and free admission to local teachers.

MOXI is dependent on community support, with more than a quarter of revenue coming from contributions last year.

To view a short impact video, click here

Board Chair Andrew Winchester with President and CEO Robin Gose | Gail Arnold

Whitney Rush with Lead Sponsor Bank of America Private Client Advisor and MOXI Boardmember Graham Bell