California State Library Awards 4.2 Million Dollar Grant to City of Goleta

The City of Goleta is applauding news from the California State Library that it has awarded the City a $4.278 million dollar grant to be used for improvements to the Goleta Valley Library’s (GVL) facility. The GVL recently celebrated fifty years at its location at 500 N. Fairview and provides essential services to the City of Goleta as well as the unincorporated County areas of the greater Goleta Valley, Isla Vista, Hope Ranch, and Gaviota. The funding is earmarked exclusively for Library-related infrastructure, supporting critical maintenance needs, safety improvements, energy-efficiency, and physical access.

Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet said, “We are grateful for this grant funding from the California State Library to ensure that this well-loved community hub that serves an average of 260,000 patrons a year is structurally sound, safe, and accessible to everyone who comes through its doors for years to come.”

The Round Two of Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program funding is a $5.348 million project (including a City match of $1.069 million) and includes the following improvements to the Goleta Valley Library:

• Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Restrooms Upgrade

• Modernizing and Replacement of HVAC Systems

• Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Path of Travel

• Life Safety and Security Installation and Upgrades

• LED Lighting Retrofits

• Doors/Windows Replacements and Upgrades

• Fascia Repair and Exterior Paint

The project would be completed by mid-2027.

The Goleta City Council is expected to consider approval of the grant funding agreement at its December 5, 2023, Council meeting.