Just saw the excerpt about the One805 fundraiser at Kevin Costner’s place on the news. I was struck by the fact that it was billed as a fundraiser for first responders but all I saw were firefighters as the beneficiaries with a firefighter on stage with Oprah.

I know our law enforcement agencies are woefully understaffed, but couldn’t they afford to send just one representative from either S.B. Police Department or S.B. Sheriff’s?

After seeing that, I now understand why fire departments get over a thousand applicants for one opening, while law enforcement agencies have to post billboards to “Join Our Team.”