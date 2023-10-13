Prominent Local Team now with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Larry Martin Group is the latest high-caliber team to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its growing roster of market-leading professionals. “Larry and his team are accomplished local experts with diverse experience in real estate. Their integrity and service-oriented approach have kept them at the top of the market, and it is an understatement to say they had a wealth of options to choose from in terms of a brokerage to partner with,” said Regional Vice President Kyle Kemp. “We’re proud they chose us and look forward to many successful years of helping them serve their clients effectively.”

A Santa Barbara-area resident for over five decades, Martin officially entered the real estate industry in 2002, though he had already been purchasing, managing and selling investment properties for many years. Previously a business owner who established and led three well-regarded local restaurants, he developed a capacity for leadership and a talent for project management, superior attention to detail and communication skills.

“The chance to build friendships with the amazing people in this community has been a motivator for me throughout my career. Service is the heart of so many industries, but especially real estate and hospitality. I’ve enjoyed learning about the goals and dreams that drive my clients, and I love the idea that I’ve helped them shape a brighter future through the purchase and sale of real estate,” said Martin, a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara.

Team Member Brooke Fraser, a real estate agent since 2016 and a native of San Luis Obispo County, has excelled by leveraging her extensive market knowledge and passion for the industry, along with the work ethic that facilitated her success as a collegiate-level athlete. A graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned a degree in Communications/Media Studies, Fraser is an active listener who enjoys matching her clients with the perfect home and lifestyle to fit their needs.

Brad Dvorak is a local expert who grew up exploring the trail system near his home in Montecito. Previously tennis club director at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, he has excelled by continuously building his knowledge of real estate and the nuances of local neighborhoods. A veteran agent with over 10 years of experience, Dvorak completed an advanced curriculum to earn the National Association of Realtors’ Green Certification.

To connect with The Larry Martin Group and receive an insider’s perspective on the Santa Barbara real estate market, call 805-895-6872 or email LarryMartin@bhhscal.com.

