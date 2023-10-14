News

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara

Pedestrian Hospitalized with Serious Injury After Being Hit While Walking in Roadway Friday Night

Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
By
Sat Oct 14, 2023 | 11:22am

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on the first block of North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara on Friday night, according to S.B. Police Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the roadway shortly before 9 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicle. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital’s ER for treatment. As of Saturday morning, their condition was unknown.

Ragsdale said that the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was cooperative with officers during the investigation.

The incident is under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Sat Oct 14, 2023 | 19:00pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/10/14/pedestrian-struck-by-vehicle-on-north-la-cumbre-road-in-santa-barbara/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.