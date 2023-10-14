Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara

Pedestrian Hospitalized with Serious Injury After Being Hit While Walking in Roadway Friday Night

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on the first block of North La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara on Friday night, according to S.B. Police Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the roadway shortly before 9 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicle. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital’s ER for treatment. As of Saturday morning, their condition was unknown.

Ragsdale said that the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was cooperative with officers during the investigation.

The incident is under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.