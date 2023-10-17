Santa Barbara Chamber Players Return

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players — a new ensemble with the mission to inspire the next generation of musicians and audiences while simultaneously providing unique, professional-level performance opportunities for emerging talents — present their third concert on Saturday, October 21.

Featuring a diverse repertoire that includes Sergei Prokofiev’s “Overture on Hebrew Themes”; ‘Siegfried Idyll,” a tender and intimate composition written by Richard Wagner as a birthday gift to his wife, Cosima; “La Creation du Monde,” a jazz composition by Darius Milhaud; and Antonin Dvorak’s “Serenade for Winds,” a charming and melodic piece that showcases the beauty of wind instruments, the show takes place at Trinity Episcopal Church at 7:30 p.m.

“Giving musicians an opportunity to perform benefits them and making attendance affordable benefits our community. Our goal, as we grow and hold more concerts, is to add an even richer program of vibrant classical music that everyone can enjoy,” said the nonprofit organization’s co-founder Simon Knight.

The group offers free admission to all K-12 students and adult tickets are $20. Click here for more information.