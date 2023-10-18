Free Friday Night Festivities in Downtown Santa Barbara Include Masqu(p)arade and Fall for the ARTS Events

Pianos on State and Special Retail, Food, and Entertainment Offerings

A fun-filled fusion of free entertainment, art, music, food, libations and special retail events is coming to Downtown Santa Barbara on Friday, October 20.

Pianos on State’s “Masq(p)arade” progressive promenade of performances showcase a series of dynamic piano-centric entertainment that’s sure to be whimsical and fun, with the audience encouraged to wear festive masks to get into the spirit of the event.

Showcasing local artist-created fancifully-painted pianos, the lineup of performers for Friday night is:

5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Out of the Box Theatre Company @ State/Carrillo (Montecito Bank & Trust)

6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Santa Barbara Improv @ State/Figueroa (Pacific Premier Bank)

6:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus @ State/Anapamu (Old Navy)

7 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. New Spain Social Club @ State/Anapamu (First Republic Bank)

7:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Brasscals @ State/Victoria (Starbucks)

Fall for the ARTS takes place in the Downtown Santa Barbara Arts District on Friday, October 20. | Credit: Courtesy

In addition, ARTS District of Santa Barbara has the “Fall for the ARTS” showcase going on Friday night, with an array of fun offerings, including:

bouchon – Enjoy an evening of live art in action with Danielle Renée Art, who will be set up on the front patio of bouchon painting with wine!

Ca’Dario – Indulge in a taste of Northern Italy with their specialty offering, Ricotta & Spinach Gnudi.

Ca’Dario Pizzeria – Transport yourself to Italy with their special Cacio e Pepe Pizza!

Carlitos – Enjoy live music & a signature cocktail and celebrate Carlitos’ 45th Anniversary!

Catherine Gee – Customers can enjoy champagne and 30% off merchandise that day.

DIANI – Stop by all three Diani boutiques to preview their Fall collection, enjoy a complimentary cocktail and 15% discount on merchandise.

Ensemble Theatre Company – Use promo code “SBARTS” for 25% off tickets to the October 20, 8 p.m. performance of The Thanksgiving Play!

Folly – Come discover the artwork of Carpinteria artist Kat Holroyd, meet the artist herself and enjoy champagne & cookies.

Gallery 113 – Discover Gallery 113 featured artists among other local artists participating in the October show. Featured artists are: A. Michael Marzolla, Elizabeth U. Flanagan, Julianne Martin, Manny Lopez, Kelly Hildner, Deirdre Stietze,l and Diane Zusman.

Jane – Enjoy a complimentary toast of champagne with an order of an entree or appetizer!

Jeanne Dentzel Art – Stop by and visit Jeanne in her new studio located off Alley Plazuela in the Victoria Court.

Legacy Art Santa Barbara – An “Art Matters” presentation on Evolution, Economics, Education, & Health, with guest presenter Peter M. Rojcewicz, PhD from 7-8 p.m. Enjoy an intimate, supportive and inspiring environment and revel in the ongoing art exhibition: Japanese Scrolls by local artists, Susanne Barrymore, and unique Ceramics by Carroll Barrymore.

Marisa Mason Jewelry – Marisa Mason will be doing Permanent Jewelry from 5-7 p.m. Treat yourself, bring a friend to get matching bracelets, or surprise someone with a special gift that will last!

Maune Contemporary – Discover the incredible work of ceramic artist Ania Kann. Meet the artist and learn about her process.

Noon Concerts at Trinity Church – Catch Los Jubilados (The Retired Guys!) for their free concert on October 20, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. at Trinity Church!

Opal – Sip on Opal’s two signature Fall cocktails, the “Piano-Colada” and “Piano Man-hattan,” clever and tasty tributes to Pianos on State Street!

Paradise Found – Stop by for Miss Tickle’s Magical Hats Trunk Show at Paradise Found! Discover a joyful show of marvelous millinery, Fiesta fascinators, and dreamy designs from an established Santa Barbara artist who brings her creative talent to her painting, printmaking, and of course, HATS! Come get inspired for Halloween and Day of the Dead!

Sofa U Love – Discover Sofa U Love’s all new line of custom area rugs, designed exclusively for them!

Sullivan Goss – THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT! Music, art and meaningful dialogue: a salon in the tradition of The Enlightenment, but with new energy focused on the present moment. Patrons and creatives are welcome to join us for an evening of music, art and conversation. This event is already SOLD OUT.

Teru Sushi – Taste their limited edition Shichida Sake, offered by the glass for one night only on Oct. 20, which pairs perfectly with their Yuzu Salmon Sashimi special!