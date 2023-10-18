Old Town Trick or Treat Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 17, 2023 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 28th from 1pm-3pm. This year will be extra sweet as it marks the 10th anniversary of the community event, and we will be closing the 100 block of South H Street for trick or treat festivities! There will be 40+ local businesses/organizations participating in the festivities either in Old Town or handing out candy from their storefronts. Maps will be at the Chamber Building, 111 South I St. and online: https://members.lompoc.com/events/details/old-town-trick-or-treat-2023-10-year-anniversary-12101?calendarMonth=2023-10-01

All participating businesses will have a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window.

All activities are free for the youth and youth must be accompanied by an adult. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information contact The Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805) 736-4567.