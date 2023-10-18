SBCC Unveils New Mural Honoring Asian American, Pacific Islander-Plus (APPI+) Heritage

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (October 13, 2023) — If the past two months have been especially colorful at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), it’s largely because of the newly-painted mural at the Campus Center, dedicated to Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Desi American (AAPI+) heritage in the U.S. The mural will be officially dedicated in a celebration taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 4-6 p.m. at SBCC’s East Campus – Campus Center Patio. SBCC students and staff, community members, and members of the media are invited.

The project was conceived, designed and painted via a partnership between SBCC’s Asian American, Pacific lslander-plus (AAPI+) staff and faculty group; the SBCC Asian Student Union; and Twin Walls Mural Company. The mural serves as a visual reminder of the importance of the AAPI+ community on and off campus — the diaspora cultures existing as a result of the diffusion of Asian communities throughout the world, often through forced dispersion — as well as spotlighting their major contributions to the U.S., many of them illustrated on the mural itself.

The new AAPI+ mural is the latest of three murals painted on the sides of the Campus Center on East Campus. Also adorning the building’s walls are the Umoja mural, painted in October, 2022, by Bay Area Mural Company, honoring Black history and joy; and the mural titled “Metamorphosis of Reality,” focusing on Mexican history and empowerment, which was painted in 1976 by Manuel Unzueta. The Campus Center building houses the cafeteria, Office of Student Life and the Centers for Equality and Social Justice (CESJ).

”I am thrilled to have participated in this important and timely project that honors the lives and contributions of Asian American, Pacific Islander and Desi Americans in the U.S.,” said Director of Student Equity and Engagement Programs, and cofounder of the SBCC AAPI+ Staff and Faculty Association, Roxane Byrne, Ph.D. “To see these stories of struggle, resilience, perseverance and unity represented at SBCC means so much to me and other AAPI students, faculty and staff. It is especially impactful to have our mural alongside the murals celebrating Black and Latine’ communities. We are all in this together and representation matters!”

“We’re delighted to introduce the new mural honoring AAPI+ heritage on campus,” said SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas Ph.D. “Its addition provides students and staff with a sense of belonging and pride in honoring their cultural heritages. We welcome all on campus and in the community to stop by campus and view all three of the murals.”

– – – – – – – – –

EVENT DETAILS

AAPI+ Mural Community Celebration

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 4-6 p.m.

SBCC East Campus, Campus Center Patio (facing the ocean)

Light refreshments will be served

Open parking on campus during the hours of the event