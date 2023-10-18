Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Begins Accepting Applications for 2024-25 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has begun accepting applications for financial aid during the 2024-2025 academic year. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 3,477 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded nearly $7.2 million in scholarships to 1,864 Santa Barbara County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,331; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $6,080. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement, and motivation.

The deadline to apply for financial aid from the Scholarship Foundation is January 31, 2024.

“Our scholarships are increasingly important to students and families planning for college. Applicants who have questions or need assistance are encouraged to seek out our knowledgeable program advisors. They are an excellent resource for residents throughout the county,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.