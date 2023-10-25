Cold Spring School District Celebrates Successful Conclusion of Measure C Bond Oversight Committee Review

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, California – October 23, 2023 – The Cold Spring School District is pleased to announce the Measure C Bond Oversight Committee has conducted a comprehensive review of the final expenditures related to the Measure C General Obligation Bond. The Committee, comprised of Jesse Wheeler (Parent), Zoe Copus (Representative of the Parent Club), Lanny Ebenstein (Representative of Taxpayer Organization), and Stan Kerwood (At-Large Community Member), met on October 8, 2023, to review expenditures and finalize a report for presentation to the Cold Spring School District Governing Board. The Committee then presented its final report to the Governing Board on October 9, marking a significant milestone in the successful completion of the various projects funded by Measure C. The Governing Board unanimously received/approved the Report on October 9, 2023.

Measure C was a General Obligation Bond measure approved by a majority (59.71%) of the Cold Spring Elementary School District Voters on November 4, 2008. The ballot measure authorized the repair, renovation, upgrade, and modernization of Cold Spring School facilities through the issue of $2,440,000 in bonds. The final remaining funds were spent in the 2022-2023 fiscal year on essential infrastructure improvements on the school site, including electrical, water, gas, stormwater plumbing, and mechanical infrastructure upgrades. A substantial portion of the remaining funds were used to enhance the historical 1927 building, home to the school’s beloved auditorium and new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.

Measure C funds are responsible for a major renovation of five classrooms, the lower boy’s restroom, girl’s restroom in the auditorium, and the staff restroom, installation of rain gutters and repairs to the storm drain. Measure C also is responsible for improvements in the library, accessibility improvements to the campus, a replacement of the school playground, and an asphalt resurfacing. Most of the funds were expended in the period of 2011 to 2013, over ten years ago. The remaining funds, $138,616, was spent in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The diligent work of the Measure C Bond Oversight Committee played a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars throughout the bond program. The Committee reviews expenditures and ensures all funds have been spent in accordance with the language of the Measure C authorized project list.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Montecito residents for investing in the future of our children, and to the Measure C Bond Oversight Committee for their dedication and commitment to the success of these projects,” said Dr. Amy Alzina, Superintendent of the Cold Spring School

District. “The Committee’s careful oversight has been instrumental in ensuring every dollar of Measure C funding has been wisely invested in improving our school facilities.”

The Cold Spring School District is excited about the future of its improved facilities and the positive impact they will have on the educational experience of its students. The successful completion of Measure C marks a significant achievement for the community and the school district, further demonstrating a commitment to providing top-quality education.

For more information about the Measure C Bond Oversight Committee or the Cold Spring School District, visit the District’s website at: https://www.coldspringschool.net/page/measure-c