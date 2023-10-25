Fred Razo to Be Santa Barbara High’s Principal for Remainder of 2023-2024 School Year

The Veteran District Employee Was Appointed in the Fall as Interim Principal

Veteran district employee Fred Razo will be the principal of Santa Barbara High School for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Razo, who served as interim principal since the beginning of the school year, during its meeting on Tuesday.

Razo took the helm in the wake of former principal Elise Simmons’s sudden departure in August. Simmons resigned just weeks before classes resumed on August 21, after serving five years in the role, and 24 years in the district.