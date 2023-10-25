Santa Barbara Half-Marathon Kickoff and Palm Park Festival

The Palm Park Festival kicks off the Santa Barbara Half-Marathon presented by HOKA on November 3-4.

The festival takes place at the Chase Palm Park Great Meadow, where the community can come to relish in free activities and registered participants for the 5K can come to pick up their race day packets.

Ultimately, the festival is held as a celebratory event before the 5K, to welcome and unite the community with music, drinks, and a kids’ zone. Throughout the weekend, there will be different activities for families, live music, and different brewing companies pouring.

On Friday, November 3, starting at 2 p.m. until sunset, is “Golden Hour,” with local artists Jackson Gillies and Cornerstone as headliners.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, Family Day will begin. The HOKA Shakeout Run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by Yoga in the Park. Then the festival will officially open at 10 a.m. with a Kids’ Zone that includes face-painting, games, and the Santa Barbara Bubble Guy.

The main event of the 5K will take place on Sunday, November 5. The Funk Zone Finish Line Festival will celebrate all participants crossing the finish line on Yanonali Street. The community is invited to join and celebrate, listen to live music, and grab a drink at the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer garden.

“This expansion is another piece of race weekend to further showcase all that Santa Barbara has to offer, while continuing to grow the vibrant running community,” said race director David Monico.

The Festival will be located at the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park on Cabrillo Boulevard, next to the Shipwreck Playground. There are two City of Santa Barbara waterfront parking lots available off of Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

For more information, visit santabarbarahalf.com/palm-park.