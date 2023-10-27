Candlelight Vigil Honors Those Lost to Domestic Violence

A crowd gathered beneath the jacaranda trees in Paseo Nuevo Thursday, October 26, for a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence. The event, hosted by Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County (DVS), served as both a loving tribute to the lost and an effort to raise awareness of the resources available to survivors.

“Domestic Violence Solutions has been at the front line for 46 years,” said Ken Oplinger, interim executive director and director of operations for DVS. The organization runs two shelters, manages a 24/7 crisis line, and provides job and life skills training, housing assistance, and counseling to survivors.

District Attorney John Savrnoch and Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda both took the opportunity to emphasize their team’s commitment to holding abusers accountable in the legal system. “As your District Attorney, I have seen firsthand the effects of domestic violence on individuals, on families, and on the community,” Savrnoch said.

Megan Riker-Rheinschild (left), director of the District Attorney’s Office’s witness assistance program, and District Attorney John Savrnoch speak at a candlelight vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence. | Credit: Tessa Reeg

Megan Riker-Rheinschild, director of the District Attorney’s Office’s witness assistance program, detailed the avenues of assistance available to those currently in or leaving abusive relationships, emphasizing that the program is willing to help at any level they can, regardless of whether the survivor wants to pursue a full court case.

Representatives from Moms Demand Action and the offices of Congressmember Salud Carbajal and Assemblymember Gregg Hart each spoke about their respective efforts to support and protect those affected by domestic violence. Christy Stillwell, representing What Is Love, spoke about the organization’s aim to provide counseling in schools and educate youth about respect and healthy versus unhealthy behaviors as they are navigating or about to enter their first relationships.

Victims were lovingly remembered as their stories were told in both English and Spanish. They were loving mothers and kind friends, who loved the L.A. Lakers and skated on roller derby teams and tackled their careers with vigor. Candice Tang remembered her “little sister,” Alexandra Tang, as a woman with a big, infectious laugh who loved working with children.

Ken Oplinger (left), interim executive director and director of operations for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams speak at a candlelight vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence. | Credit: Tessa Reeg

Behind the speaker’s podium was a table beautifully set with flowers and a place card displaying a name for each of the lost. After each victim’s story was told, a candle was lit and placed in front of their corresponding chair.

Supervisor Das Williams, 1st District, spoke about his own observations of domestic violence through the story of his mother, a survivor, who after enduring the trauma of abuse was able to escape her situation. Williams emphasized the effect domestic violence has on the children who observe it, allowing the behavior to too often become a “cycle of generational trauma” passed down through families.

However, he added, through spreading awareness and creating avenues for those affected by domestic violence to escape and heal, the cycle can be stopped.

“We can still make sure,” he said, “that, someday, there will be fewer lights to light.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call Domestic Violence Solutions of S.B. County’s 24-hour crisis and information hotline at (805) 964-5245. For additional information, see dvsolutions.org.

Guests were invited to add inspirational messages or drawings to this art piece that will be displayed in a shelter for survivors of domestic violence. | Credit: Tessa Reeg