Jeff Oien Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Perennial Market Leader Jeff Oien recently chose to align his talents with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its team in the Santa Barbara office.

“Jeff is a 40-year veteran of the local market with a reputation for providing exceptional client service. He’s extremely likable, thorough, and professional. Getting his stamp of approval is very meaningful for us as it shows our ability to continue attracting top-caliber agents,” said Regional Vice President and Branch Manager Kyle Kemp.

Oien has a long track record of service to the real estate profession and multiple education-based designations. Having consistently placed at the top of the local market, he credits his success to his sense of accountability to his clients and focus on taking care of all of the details associated with their transactions.

“Real estate is emotional, mental, and spiritual. In short, it is an enormous responsibility. I have always believed in the importance of surrounding myself with a great team, and that is why I’m so excited about joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties,” said Oien. “Kyle has built a phenomenal culture in the office based on cooperation and mutual respect. He is one the most inspiring, helpful, and supportive leaders I’ve ever met.”

A specialist in estate sales, conservatorships, probate, and trust, Oien is a go-to agent for some of the most successful and reputable law firms/fiduciaries in Santa Barbara and the surrounding areas. He served on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara County Association of Realtors on numerous occasions; he has also donated his time to serve on the MLS and Strategic Planning committees.

“I’ve been very fortunate to build relationships with people across this wonderful area,” added Oien, a Goleta resident for over 40 years. “I have never had a feeling like this at any of the companies I’ve worked for and I’m very enthusiastic about the benefits this will bring to my clients. Aside from the brand reputation and name recognition, the company has a variety of tools aimed at enhancing the client experience, especially in technology and online marketing.”

Real estate has been a central focus for Oien throughout his life. “I am one of those rare people who knew what they wanted to do at an early age. Visiting open houses around this area with my parents are some of my fondest memories from childhood. I never forget how lucky I am to get to work in real estate here and help my clients,” he said.

A few of the services Oien provides to support his listing clients include helping with cleaning, home staging and the sale of personal property. He also helps the sales process by hauling debris to the county dump as well as removing paints and pesticides, safely disposing of them at the UCSB Toxic Waste Collection Center. “I’ve kept an old truck just for this purpose,” laughed Oien. “The students at UCSB provide an amazing service.”

Oien is a Certified Probate and Trust Specialist who also holds the Senior Real Estate Specialist, At Home with Diversity, and Commitment to Excellence designations. He can often be found on one of the local beaches building sandcastles or combing for sea glass for use in the production of custom jewelry, the proceeds of which he donates to local charities.

To connect with Jeff Oien and leverage his four decades of negotiating experience, local market knowledge and vast network of professional relationships, call 805-895-2944 or email sbjeffo@gmail.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.