One-State Solution

By Steven Fields, S.B.
Tue Oct 31, 2023 | 8:00am

As an American, I abhor the idea of a religious state. We are a melting pot, and there’s no official national religion (yet). I simply don’t care about or support any other society other than ours — especially if it’s a religious state or an apartheid state.

So let’s get real here. There is only one moral and practical peaceful solution to the Palestine/Israel issue: a one-state solution for all of Israel and Palestine. The alternative is an endless continuation of historic and ongoing butchery, which will ultimately result in a genocide for one or both parties — or possibly world war.

If there were a one-state solution, many Israelis might wish to emigrate. Let them go.

Many decades ago, I lived in a fine house in a distant city. Through a legal technicality, the government said it was still my house even though a large family was currently living there. I moved in and in the goodness of my heart, I allowed that family to stay in one of the three bedrooms and did not allow them to come into any of my areas. I started to get annoyed by their presence and thought about ways that I might get rid of them. I felt threatened and began using more and more violent measures to keep them in that room. I even hoped that they would step out of line so I could punish them.

This personal story is untrue, but do you see where this is going? This is the story of modern Israel, the San Diego of the Mediterranean.

Tue Oct 31, 2023 | 16:55pm
