As an American, I abhor the idea of a religious state. We are a melting pot, and there’s no official national religion (yet). I simply don’t care about or support any other society other than ours — especially if it’s a religious state or an apartheid state.

So let’s get real here. There is only one moral and practical peaceful solution to the Palestine/Israel issue: a one-state solution for all of Israel and Palestine. The alternative is an endless continuation of historic and ongoing butchery, which will ultimately result in a genocide for one or both parties — or possibly world war.

If there were a one-state solution, many Israelis might wish to emigrate. Let them go.

Many decades ago, I lived in a fine house in a distant city. Through a legal technicality, the government said it was still my house even though a large family was currently living there. I moved in and in the goodness of my heart, I allowed that family to stay in one of the three bedrooms and did not allow them to come into any of my areas. I started to get annoyed by their presence and thought about ways that I might get rid of them. I felt threatened and began using more and more violent measures to keep them in that room. I even hoped that they would step out of line so I could punish them.

This personal story is untrue, but do you see where this is going? This is the story of modern Israel, the San Diego of the Mediterranean.