Championship Night this Friday, November 3rd at San Marcos High School

Santa Barbara Friday Night Lights youth flag football league hosting championship games on closing night this Friday, November 3rd, 2023 at San Marcos High School 5pm-10pm

(Santa Barbara, CA): Boys & Girls from Kindergarten through 8th grade will meet on the field for their final night of games this Friday, November 3rd. Over 700 kids from 41 different elementary and middle schools in Santa Barbara County will play their final games for the championship title as the 11-week Fall season comes to an end. 82 teams competed this season including (14) ALL-GIRLS teams. This Friday night at San Marcos High School, only 35 teams are left and will compete for the ultimate title of FNL League Champions, including several undefeated teams such as the 3rd/4th grade Northwestern Wildcats, & Army Black Knights, 5th/6th grade Miami Dolphins and the 7th/8th grade Seattle Seahawks. Games begin at San Marcos at 5:00pm and will conclude with a trophy award ceremony directly following each championship game.

1st/2nd Grade Championship Games at 5:00pm

3rd/4th Grade Championship Games at 6:50pm

5th/6th Grade Championship Games at 7:45pm

7th/8th Grade Championship Games at 8:40pm

Specific GAME SCHEDULE attached.

Santa Barbara Friday Night Lights is for boys and girls of all different skill levels that included a Kindergarten Only division, All-Girls League, COED League and Cheer Program for grades K-8th. Registration for their SPRING 2024 season begins November 15th – December 15th.