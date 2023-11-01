Locals-Only Lodging Deals From Visit Santa Barbara

November means it’s time to put away the Halloween candy, set back the clocks, and start thinking about the winter holiday season. If the holiday stress has you craving an easy getaway, or you’re wishing you had a spare bedroom for visiting family, you can check that one off of your extra-long to-do list — the folks at Visit Santa Barbara have got you covered.

They’ve put together a special lodging promotion: starting November 1, they’re offering 30 percent discounts for local residents from Goleta to Carpinteria who book overnight trips to the Santa Barbara South Coast during what they call “the shoulder season.” These deals are good for stays between November 2023 and early 2024.

Mar Monte Hotel | Photo courtesy of Mar Monte Hotel/Visit Santa Barbara

“We’re excited to offer this new lodging promotion just in time for the holidays,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “Locals and their visiting friends and family can take advantage of great seasonal rates, whether they treat themselves to a relaxing staycation or welcome others to enjoy the comfort of our wonderful hotels and short-term rentals.”

There are more than a dozen properties participating and they range from very luxurious resorts like The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara and El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel to seaside hotels like Hotel Milo, and neighborhood inns like Best Western Plus Santa Barbara. Even short-term rental properties from Paradise Retreats are in the mix.

“Santa Barbara South Coast residents know how special it is to live in this beautiful region and share their favorite places with loved ones from out of town,” said Janega-Dykes. “Beautiful beaches, foothills, restaurants and attractions are places we take pride in.”

While the off-season deal is exclusively for locals, residents can extend the offer to their friends and relatives. Dates vary by property, and blackout dates may apply. To view all of the offers see santabarbaraca.com/places-to-stay/locals-lodging-discount/.