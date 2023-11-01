Rep. Carbajal’s In-Person Town Hall in Santa Barbara to Be Held Virtually Instead
The Congressmember Will Hold Next Monday’s Event over the Phone
Funding talks are resuming in Congress, with Mike Johnson at the gavel as the new Speaker of the House — which is keeping Rep. Salud Carbajal in Washington, D.C., and turning his in-person town hall meeting next Monday into a virtual event.
Johnson, a conservative Republican from Louisiana, leads a right-wing caucus committed to limiting government spending at a time when government agencies face going unfunded on November 17. Some federal employees will be working without pay, and some federal programs — such as food inspections, National Parks, and immigration court — will come to a halt, if the negotiations are unsuccessful.
Carbajal’s in-person town hall meeting scheduled for Monday, November 6, in Santa Barbara will instead be held over a telephone feed at 5:30 p.m. To participate, sign up at carbajal.house.gov/live/.