Politics

Rep. Carbajal’s In-Person Town Hall in Santa Barbara to Be Held Virtually Instead 

The Congressmember Will Hold Next Monday’s Event over the Phone

Congressman Salud Carbajal | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 9:01am

Funding talks are resuming in Congress, with Mike Johnson at the gavel as the new Speaker of the House — which is keeping Rep. Salud Carbajal in Washington, D.C., and turning his in-person town hall meeting next Monday into a virtual event.

Johnson, a conservative Republican from Louisiana, leads a right-wing caucus committed to limiting government spending at a time when government agencies face going unfunded on November 17. Some federal employees will be working without pay, and some federal programs — such as food inspections, National Parks, and immigration court — will come to a halt, if the negotiations are unsuccessful. 

Carbajal’s in-person town hall meeting scheduled for Monday, November 6, in Santa Barbara will instead be held over a telephone feed at 5:30 p.m. To participate, sign up at carbajal.house.gov/live/.

Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 20:24pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/11/01/rep-carbajals-in-person-town-hall-in-santa-barbara-to-be-held-virtually-instead/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.