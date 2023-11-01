Review | Hozier at the Santa Barbara Bowl, October 28, 2023

Musician Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known better as Hozier, has a serene yet potent stage presence and a commanding voice with an effortless range from deep and sultry to treble falsetto. Based in rock, folk, and blues, Hozier’s music incorporates sounds from driving rock n roll to penetrating ballads in shades of hopeful and melancholy. His set at the Santa Barbara Bowl on October 28 gave audiences lilting melodies the ecstatic crowd knew by heart, including hits like “Take Me to Church,” “Cherry Wine,” “Jackie and Wilson,” and “Francesca.”

Besides a captivating set list and impressive performances by Hozier and his band, animated backdrops of starry landscapes and cracked earth provided textures alternately dreamy and stark, giving the Bowl’s stage an expansive feeling. More remarkable, and a testament to Hozier’s professionalism and ostensibly gentle soul, he silenced the band when a general admission spectator collapsed mid-song to ensure they were safely escorted from the crowd.

[Click to Enlarge] Credit: Carl H Perry

Even more noteworthy, before his final number in the encore (performed with his opening act, Madison Cunningham), Hozier took the stage to promote his hope for a peaceful resolution in the deadly Israel-Palestine debacle. A native of Ireland, Hozier recalled how his homeland was awash in generations of violence, a blight only diminished when the international community invested in the area (during the Clinton administration), creating solutions that changed the course of Ireland’s social history.

This is no surprise, considering Hozier’s clear passion for empathetic progressivism and social justice in his music and accompanying videos; yet this kind of plea brings out the worst in audiences, who feel the same security in the anonymity of a crowd that they do behind the mask of a social media handle. When he had spoken for what the audience deemed “too long,” expletives toward both sides of the conflict erupted from the crowd, spurring walkouts and one person yelling, “how about you stop talking and play music!” Throughout this undignified display, Hozier maintained his soft-spoken gravitas, finishing what he had to say.

[Click to Enlarge] Credit: Carl H Perry

For those who cannot handle five minutes of political discourse during a show, let this be a reminder: artists are not entertainment automatons. They create work for our enjoyment, yes, but also to express themselves and what’s important to them, from the personal to the global. Musical artists have views and opinions because they are people, not jukeboxes. If you want the music without the personality, stay home and turn on Spotify. You’ll be happier without the inconvenient humanity of a live show.