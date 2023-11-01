Teacher’s Fund Celebrates Another Milestone: Over $2.1 Million in 21 Years Raised for Local Schools

TF Supplies Drive Committee Members Erin Baeskens, Ruth Jackson, Candace Cavaletto, Natalie Grubb, Sheela Hunt, Angel Speier, Renee Grubb (co-chair), Brianna Johnson (co-chair), Dianne Johnson, Juliet Parsons, and Alyssa Jones with baby Devyn.

The Teacher’s Fund celebrated its 21st year by hitting a significant milestone thanks to strong community support during its annual Supplies Drive: the non-profit serving Santa Barbara-area educators surpassed $2.1 million.

The Teacher’s Fund set an ambitious goal this year for its drive – and far exceeded it, thanks to the generosity of residents, local business leaders and entrepreneurs who answered the call to give back. In all, they raised more than $75,000 during this year’s drive.

The owners of Village Properties created the Teacher’s Fund in 2002 to directly give to teachers, who know best what their students need. Since then, the money donated by the nonprofit has been used to buy printers, art supplies, rugs, iPads, musical instruments, scientific calculators, and hundreds of other items.

“We hope the overwhelming support sends a signal of how important our children and teachers are to our community. We will do whatever we can to support them and their teachers,” said Village Properties Realtor and co-chair of the Supplies Drive Brianna Johnson.

With this year’s money, teachers will be able to equip their classes with enrichment activities to facilitate learnings and design solutions to make students’ environments bright and comfortable. “Teachers are continuing to work harder than ever to ensure students are successful after the tumult of the pandemic,” Johnson added.

“We feel privileged to be in a position to be able to continue supporting our youngest, most precious resources – the children,” Grubb said.

Renee Grubb, owner of Village Properties and founder of the Teacher’s Fund, said she knew the community would answer the call for help, as they have over the 21 years. But it was still heartwarming to see, she said. Grubb credited the work of the full committee: Natalie Grubb, Sheela Hunt, Ruth Jackson, Brianna Johnson, Dianne Johnson

Candace Cavaletto, Angel Speier, Juliet Parsons, Alyssa Jones and Erin Baeskens.

“Each year, the committee works harder and harder, if that’s even possible,” Grubb said.

All money raised from the fundraiser goes directly to local kindergarten through 12th grade teachers to help them buy educational materials that enhance their students’ learning. The non-profit serves Santa Barbara area educators in funding local classrooms and teachers.

