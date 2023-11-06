A New Baby Giraffe Joins the Family at the Santa Barbara Zoo 

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s herd of Masai giraffes welcomed a new member last Thursday. Aida, their nine-year-old female, gave birth to a female calf on November 2, and the two have been bonding behind the scenes in the giraffe barn.

Aida was in active labor for about three hours, with the calf’s legs first observed around 1 p.m. The calf was standing roughly 23 minutes after being born, is nursing, and appears to be strong and healthy, weighing 152 lbs and standing 6 ft 1 inch tall at her first medical exam.

This new baby is extra special, as she is the last of the offspring of the Zoo’s beloved giraffe Michael, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 16. Michael fathered 12 calves before being humanely euthanized in February after a taxing battle with arthritis.

The calf — who has yet to be named — is Aida and Michael’s third, and the Zoo reported that she is “once again showing excellent maternal behavior.” Aida gave birth to a male calf, Raymie, in January of last year, and a female calf, Twiga, in March 2020.

“As we witness this calf’s strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael’s legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care and Health.

Masai giraffes are endangered, due to the significant decline of the species in the wild. Habitat loss and illegal hunting have reduced the population by over 50 percent in the last few decades.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Masai giraffe herd now numbers five with the addition of the new calf, along with Adia, Audrey, Raymie, and Theo, who joined the family this summer from a zoo in Cincinnati, Ohio. They are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The Zoo’s animal care team will determine when Adia and the calf are ready to leave the giraffe barn and be introduced to the rest of the herd. The public will be encouraged to participate in the naming of the new calf through a voting contest, with more details to come.

The public can stay tuned to the Zoo’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for photos and updates.

The new calf is sponsored by Premier Foster Feeders Nora McNeely Hurley andMichael Hurley, and Adia is sponsored in loving memory of Polly Blackburn. The public can also help the Zoo support the herd by becoming a Foster Feeder sponsor of the giraffe herd. For information or to become a Foster Feeder, visit here.