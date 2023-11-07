Authorities Identify Teenage Girl Struck and Killed by Train Near Goleta

The teenage girl who was struck and killed by a train near Goleta on Monday morning, November 6, has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office as 16-year-old Shylah Alexander, a student at San Marcos High School.

Around 9.a.m. on November 6, Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the tracks that run parallel to the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue. Paramedics arrived to provide life-saving aid to Alexander, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking into the incident. Authorities shut down the tracks for several hours on Monday to provide emergency response and investigate. The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

In response to the tragic incident, Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado sent out the following note to the community:

“Santa Barbara Unified Families and Staff,

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that we have lost one of our San Marcos students today. The Sheriff’s department is working with the family.

We know that students will process in different ways and at different times, if you observe that your student is in emotional distress, please connect them to support on campus or encourage them to connect with an adult at home.

Emotional support is being offered to our community at San Marcos. Anyone needing it throughout the District should reach out to school administrators. Please do not hesitate to contact us.

“Please know that we care about all of our students, families, teachers and staff,” Maldonado’s letter concludes. “If there are any additional ways we can support you during this difficult time, please let us know. We are heartbroken over this loss.”

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text TALK to 741741.