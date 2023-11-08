Celebrating Nurse Practitioner Week Nov 12-18, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Chapter – CANP Person of the Year announced

Nurse Practitioners (NPs) are advanced practice registered nurses who provide comprehensive health care to communities throughout the country as well as in Santa Barbara County. They diagnose and treat illness, provide reproductive care, prescribe medications and other treatments through a caring, patient-centered model of care. November 12-18, 2023 is designated Nurse Practitioner Week in recognition of the countless contributions that Nurse Practitioners have made over the past 60 years and will continue to make to the health and well-being of citizens in our state.

This year, Sara Thurman RN, MSN, FNP-BC, is being recognized as the Santa Barbara County Chapter- California Association of Nurse Practitioners Person of the Year. Thurman has a distinguished career in health care with education in environmental science, Chinese Medicine and a Master of Science on Nursing. She is Board Certified, and currently serves Planned Parenthood in Informatics, Gender-affirming care and women’s health. Thurman is a strong advocate for women’s rights and access to quality care for everyone. Thurman was a founding member of the Santa Barbara County Chapter-CANP in 2016 and has served on the Board as Treasurer and President and continues as an At-Large Board member and a go-to advisor for current Board members. Thurman is a modest and soft-spoken person whose words are consistently well-considered, thoughtful and usually very wise.

Thurman is also a dedicated wife and a proud parent of two school age brilliant children.

The Chapter will celebrate Thurman’s award at a member’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara.