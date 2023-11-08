Santa Barbara City Attorney Sarah Knecht Named as Interim City Administrator

The Santa Barbara City Council decided on Tuesday to appoint current City Attorney Sarah Knecht to the position of interim city administrator while the city conducts a nationwide search for outgoing City Administrator Rebecca Bjork’s permanent replacement.

Bjork announced her retirement in August and will officially leave on December 29, after which Knecht will step in on an interim basis until a new city administrator has been appointed by the City Council.

Knecht said she was honored by the opportunity to take the position, adding that Bjork “leaves the city with an excellent executive team in place, which will ensure the continued smooth operation of the city and ease the transition to a new administrator.”

Knecht has worked in the City Attorney’s Office for nearly 20 years, and she was appointed as city attorney in December 2022 after six months as the interim city attorney. Before joining the City Attorney’s Office in 2004, she worked as a public law attorney and urban planner throughout California.

Mayor Randy Rowse said the city is “incredibly fortunate to have someone of Sarah’s caliber to step into the role.”

“Her expertise and comprehensive understanding of the city are exceptional, making her the ideal steward during this critical juncture,” Rowse said.

Knecht will choose an interim replacement to serve as acting city attorney while she takes her new position as interim city administrator.