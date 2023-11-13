Coast Into Montecito for a Whole Host of Special Happenings 

A weeklong celebration of the charms of Montecito’s Coast Village Road culminates on Saturday, November 18, with a series of special events for the finale celebration of “Coast Village Week.”

“It’s not just food; it’s art, food, passion, and all of the businesses on the street can participate,” says Beth Sullivan, executive director of the Coast Village Association, who came up with the concept for what she hopes will become an annual series of events.

Lily in Montecito and Maison K | Credit: Courtesy

“The beauty of it — it doesn’t cycle through just one category. So I felt like that would also build our community, because the people on the street are a lot of local owners, and mom-and-pop stores and we have our community around us. So I am trying to build a community where they want to work together as well,” says Sullivan, whose group has put together a full program and events and special offerings. “Every participating business will highlight their unique offerings throughout the week, whether it’s limited-time discounts, exclusive merchandise, or specials on menu items.”

Designer Catherine Gee | Credit: Courtesy

Saturday’s grand finale includes designer trunk shows at K. Frank, featuring the menswear collection from NN.07 and fine jewelry from Sorellina; Allora by Laura, with a special visit from designer Ali Grace and her gold chains, charms and stackable rings; and Marcus Curated Luxury Collection, featuring local designer Catherine Gee and her timeless clothing line. Also on the docket for Saturday at Angel Montecito is a Marit Rae Jewelry layering party, a special pop-up painting show by Peter Horjus, Aperol spritzes made by the Rosewood Miramar Beach, and free drawings for valuable raffle prizes at Johnny Was.

Raffles will also be going on at Folded Hills and Nurture Cottage. Other specials and discount deals throughout the week can be found at Maison K, Whistle Club, Montecito Fitness, Lily, Montecito Salon, Silverhorn, Montecito Med Spa, BASKE California, Montecito Collective, Mischief, and other retailers and establishments.

“My objective is to do something that really highlights all that we have to offer here and brings people out and to kick off the holiday shopping season,” says Sullivan. “It’s a true celebration of our community’s passion, creativity, and spirit.”

For more information and a complete schedule of events, see coastvillageroad.com.