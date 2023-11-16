Jean-Michel Cousteau Celebrates a Lifetime of Achievements in Santa Barbara and Around the World

“We all want to do the right thing to protect the environment, to protect the ocean that we all depend upon. And I am, more than ever, committed to this, and I believe we are heading in the right direction,” said ocean activist Jean-Michel Cousteau, as he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from representatives of the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Santa Barbara at a gala celebration at the Bacara on November 11.

“We need to do as much as we can,” said Cousteau, in a sentiment that echoed throughout the evening’s festivities, which began with a blessing from Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie that included the words, “He is that one who has opened people up to bring knowledge that we are all connected.”

Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and Jean-Michel Cousteau at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The evening included several videos highlighting the work of Cousteau’s nonprofit Ocean Futures Society (an international operation that’s based in his hometown of Santa Barbara) and his upcoming TV series titled Jean-Michel Cousteau’s 78 Years of Diving & Discovery.

Cousteau and his team were instrumental in the recent designation of the Santa Barbara Channel as the ninth global Whale Heritage Area in the world. Marine biologist Holly Lohuis — who is the co-director of the Santa Barbara Whale Heritage Area along with Hiroko Benko, president of the Condor Express —made a presentation about the whale sanctuary that included this video. She expressed her happiness that “we finally dignified these incredible animals for the ecological role they play in enhancing ocean productivity. The more whales, the healthier the ocean is. So may we embrace our responsibility to keeping our oceans healthy so the whales can continue to thrive. And may we be on this international map of this incredible destination of the Santa Barbara Channel, the Channel Islands National Park, and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.”

Jean-Michel Cousteau receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Jean-Michel Cousteau (middle) receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from Steven Janicek (left) and Andrew Rogers at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Nicole Boriski and Hilary Crist at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Holly Lohuis at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Jean-Michel Cousteau (middle) receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from Steven Janicek (left) and Andrew Rogers at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and Jean-Michel Cousteau at the 78 Years of Diving & Discovery Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara, November 11, 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Ritz-Carlton brand has partnered with Ocean Futures Society on the Ambassadors of the Environment program all over the world, including in the Grand Cayman, where Nicole Boriski is the program director. Hilary Crist, Senior Manager Global Brand Marketing for Ritz-Carlton, presented Boriski with the Ritz-Carlton Commitment to Excellence Award at the event. Cousteau’s award was presented by Andrew Rogers and Steven Janicek.

“Everything that we learn about each piece of the ecosystem improves our ability to manage the entire ecosystem at a sustainable level,” said Cousteau in his concluding remarks. “And the ability of these whales to recover is in some ways reflected in the ability of the ocean to recover if the right policies are in place.”

Approximately 200 guests enjoyed an evening that included excellent custom cocktails from Cutler’s Spirits; a delicious plant-forward, four-course dinner; and music and dancing to tunes by the deejays from Val-Mar Records. In addition the Ritz-Carlton itself as the presenting sponsor, additional sponsors included Cutler’s, Visit Santa Barbara, Rusack Winery, Westerlay Orchids, Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, Por La Mar Nursery, and Five Star Events.