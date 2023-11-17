Kalia Rork Earns Probate and Trust Certification

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to honor Kalia Rork for earning the Certified Probate and Trust Specialist designation. A consistent top producer with over 22 years of experience in the local market, Rork serves clients throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Kalia is widely known and respected in this area for her business sense, marketing skills, and transactional knowledge,” said Kyle Kemp, Regional Vice President, and Santa Barbara Branch Manager. “Earning this certification is just a small example of her commitment to refine her skills and provide her clients with the highest possible standard of support and service.”

The Probate and Trust designation is education-based. The training is focused on providing real estate professionals with a thorough knowledge of how to help their clients navigate the intricacies of probate court, if they are faced with the challenge of having to sell a loved one’s estate property. Aside from helping agents build an understanding of necessary legal timelines and documentation requirements, the designation informs agents on trusts and conservatorships, wills, and trusts.

“My goal is to provide my clients with a positive experience. Education is the cornerstone of this approach, as it allows me to advise them from a position of knowledge. I want my clients to feel good about the transaction, so I always keep their best interests in mind and work to ensure that all of their needs are fully taken care of,” Rork explained.

Having graduated with honors from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a double major in Economics and Sociology, Rork is able to provide her clients with a reliable insight into the cyclicality of the real estate market. She worked as an accountant for 15 years prior to real estate, an experience that has informed her ability to help her clients evaluate their options when selecting a loan or understand their potential return on investment.

A resident of Santa Barbara for 42 years, Rork has purchased, renovated, and sold personal residences in many of the area’s different neighborhoods. Previously a director of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, she credits her experience with renovations for giving her a comprehensive knowledge of building materials, interior design practices, the residential permitting process, and property valuation.

Over the years, Rork has built an extensive local network of service providers in related industries, from lenders and title experts to contractors, landscapers, and home inspectors. “It’s always a pleasure to share what I know to help my clients” added Rork.

In her spare time, Rork enjoys hiking, tai chi, and jewelry making. Serving the community where she lives and works has always been a focus for her, as she has consistently donated time, effort, and funds to local charities.

To connect with Kalia Rork and leverage her financial knowledge, experience in real estate, and marketing capabilities, call or text 805-689-0614 or email kalia@liveinsb.com.

