Chuck Graham’s Ode to the Channel Islands

Chuck Graham needs no introduction for Santa Barbara outdoor lovers. The lifelong surfer, Carp Beach lifeguard, veteran kayaking guide, and prolific photojournalist frequently contributes reports from the Channel Islands and elsewhere to these pages, and I’ve written about his two previous books about the Carrizo Plain and hiking Santa Cruz Island.

He’s now out with a third, and it’s his most personal yet broadly appealing yet: Paddling into a Natural Balance. The visually striking, 123-page book features stories culled from decades of kayaking around the Channel Islands and observing the globally significant conservation work that’s happened there.

“A kayak is the best way to see the islands,” advises Graham, who spends about 160 days out on the islands each year, both on his own time and as a guide for Channel Islands Adventure Company. “You get so much more immersed and so much more intimate than being on a boat or flying or being on foot. There’s just so many places you can’t get to on foot. It allows for a lot more.”

We spoke last week about his book, which he’ll be presenting and signing at Chaucer’s Books on Tuesday, November 28, at 6 p.m.

[Click to enlarge] Bald eagles and pigeon guillemots everyday sights for Chuck Graham while kayaking the Channel Islands. | Credit: Chuck Graham

How have the Channel Islands changed under your watch? When I was kayaking in the 1990s, the islands were pretty denuded. I can remember the days when there were no eagles and no foxes. It went from being islands with pigs and no wildlife to a bunch of native species. It’s cool to see it come full circle. In a lot of ways, it’s back to the way it’s supposed to be.

Did you think that would ever happen? I was definitely skeptical. When numbers are down to 15 foxes of a subspecies on an island and they’re monogamous, you wonder, can they pull this off? It’s amazing how they did that. Conservation is such hard work, and it takes so much dedication and collaboration between agencies. It’s still going on today. There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done.

Credit: Chuck Graham

What did you think when they sprayed rat poison all over Anacapa Island? That one was really tough. I knew there would be a lot of collateral damage. That’s just one of those really tough decisions that conservationists make. There really wasn’t any other way of doing it. It kinda sucked knowing what they had to do, but 20 years later, it’s pretty amazing how it looks out there. The seabirds are doing so well. You can’t really make judgements with some of this stuff when it’s happening. You have to give it some years to see the net positive effects.

If people want to start exploring beyond the guided tours, what’s the next step? That’s a big step. I had a lot of experience when I started. Being a surfer really helps. Just reading the waves, how they hit the cliffs and the cave, reading what the currents are doing. The tips of the islands can get very challenging.

I did a quick trip recently just after work. I paddled down to Anacapa and back, a 13-mile round trip when all was said and done. Approaching the west end of Anacapa, it sounded like the surf was huge, but there wasn’t any surf. It was the current moving around the island. It was actually making noise. It sounded like surf roaring in the background.

What’s your favorite animal? Oh geez. I always lean toward the fox. I’ve spent a lot of time with them. I really love the northern fur seals. They’re so full of piss and vinegar. The pups are hilarious. They’re super playful around the kayak. And lately, it’s the island spotted skunk. We’re now seeing them frequently. They’re such a mysterious animal. Nobody knows a lot about them and they have such a small range. The owls have been cool, the burrowing and saw-whet owls at night, and the peregrines are pretty amazing to watch them tuck their wings and dive.

Do you feel a spiritual connection out there? Oh yeah. You think about the Chumash, and it makes me really appreciate their maritime culture. There was a lot of spirituality in their paddling to and from the mainland, island to island, village to village. I think about that a lot while I’m paddling. That was their way of life. It’s really special being alone. It just puts you in a meditative state, and I try to capture everything going on around me. It can be a strange place to be, but it’s very peaceful too.

See chuckgrahamphoto.com and follow @chuckgrahamphoto.