Northbound US 101 Gaviota Roadside Rest Area to Re-open Tomorrow

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound US 101 Gaviota Roadside Rest Area will re-open on Tuesday, November 21 by 12 noon.

This opening follows major renovations of the Wastewater and Electrical Systems and repairs to water lines which service this facility.

The southbound Gaviota Rest Area is expected to re-open next Spring following the completion of the current emergency slope repair/retaining wall project just north of this rest area. The contractor for this $4.6 million project was Specialty Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the Caltrans District 5 website

at http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm